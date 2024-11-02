LACASA Collection Cuts The Ribbon On New, Expanded Location

November 2, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Surrounded by supporters, volunteers, and community members, the LACASA Collection charity resale boutique officially launched a new chapter on Wednesday - cutting the ribbon on its new location at the Tanger Outlet Center in Howell.



LACASA Collection first opened its doors in 2017 in the Kroger/Crossroads Plaza in Howell. The “upscale resale” boutique supports the operations of LACASA Center, a locally-based nonprofit serving victims of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence. The store also gives the community a meaningful outlet to donate and purchase gently used clothing and furnishings, and a place where LACASA clients can begin to rebuild their lives.



The new location, located at suite A140 (next to the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store), occupies three storefronts. With the expanded space, LACASA Collection tripled its size to provide customers with a better shopping experience.



LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt said “This store was a dream and a vision, but the reality of the new space surpasses any of our wildest dreams. The staff, volunteers, and supporters of this store care so deeply about our mission and who we serve, and that’s reflected in every inch of this beautiful space.”



The ribbon cutting ceremony, which included the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce, marked the culmination of months of hard work that dedicated volunteers and community partners put into the move and renovation of the new space.



Howell Area Chamber of Commerce President Janelle Smith said “This beautiful, expanded space demonstrates the support you have from this community and for the work you are doing across our entire county”.



With the expanded space comes an expanded need for volunteers for the store. Those interested should contact volunteering@lacasacenter.org. Donation and store hours can be found at www.lacasacollection.org.