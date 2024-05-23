LACASA Collection Moving to Tanger Outlets

May 23, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



LACASA is moving its upscale resale clothing and furniture boutique to a bigger location in the coming weeks.



According to a press release, the new LACASA Collection storefront, located in the Tanger Outlets Howell, will allow even more customers to “Shop for Good” and “Donate for Good,” and will create an even more comfortable setting for our clients to shop with dignity for the items they need at no charge.



LACASA Collection first opened its doors in August 2017 as a way to provide a sustainable funding stream for and additional awareness of LACASA, and it’s been so rewarding to see it become a staple of the secondhand clothing and furniture scene. We’ve seen an outpouring of generosity from the community in donating their valuable items to support our store, and this new move will allow us to spread the word of our mission even further.



During the month of June, LACASA Collection will wind down operations at the current location in the Howell Kroger/Crossroads Plaza, and begin renovations at the new store, which will be located next to the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store. It’s going to take a village to make this move possible, and we hope you’ll consider lending a helping hand with the move.



The new store is slated to open later this summer, pending the completion of the move, and we’ll be sure to let you know the exact date as it gets closer. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for LACASA Collection at Tanger Outlets Howell!



LACASA Collection has put together a wish list of needed items and opportunities to help with the move, which can be found below.



Contractors/skilled tradespeople interested in donating their services to assist with renovations can email shop@lacasacollection.org.