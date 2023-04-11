LACASA's Cinderella’s Closet Prom Boutique Opens Saturday

April 11, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local high school students once again have the opportunity to find a classy outfit for homecoming without breaking the bank.



High school students can shop for formalwear at vintage prices during the Cinderella’s Closet Prom Boutique, which opens this weekend at the LACASA Collection – the LACASA Center’s charity resale store in Howell.



LACASA Center hosts the eco-friendly event annually for high school teens during prom and homecoming seasons. New and gently-loved gowns, dresses and suits are offered in a variety of sizes and styles for just $25. All proceeds from the boutique benefit programs for teens at LACASA.



Formalwear featured during the boutique is donated by individuals and retail businesses from the community in support of providing special occasion attire for teens at an affordable price. Students in need of scholarships are encouraged to speak with one of the lead sales associates.



Cinderella’s Closet provides teens with a unique shopping experience and includes awareness information about issues that affect teens. Guests receive self-esteem and self-empowerment messaging about how to enjoy their special night.



LACASA’s Youth Prevention Educator Morgan Russ said it’s more than a shopping event, but also an awareness event. She said teens receive information about ways to empower themselves and to make their own choices on memorable nights like prom and homecoming celebrations.



LACASA Center provides educational programs throughout Livingston County high schools to raise awareness about issues impacting teens, including identifying controlling behaviors and establishing healthy relationships.



Cinderella’s Closet opens at the LACASA Collection on Saturday at 10am and runs through Saturday, April 22nd.



More information is available in the attached release.