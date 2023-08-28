Cinderella’s Closet Homecoming Boutique Opens September 16th

August 28, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local high school students once again have the opportunity to find a classy outfit for homecoming without breaking the bank.



High school students can shop from a wide variety of formalwear at vintage prices during the Cinderella’s Closet Homecoming Boutique. It opens September 16th and runs for a week at the LACASA Collection – the LACASA Center’s charity resale store off M-59 in Howell in the Crossroads/Kroger Plaza.



The eco-friendly event is held semi-annually for high school teens during prom and homecoming seasons. Brand-new and gently-loved gowns, dresses, and suits are offered in a variety of sizes and styles, for just $25. All proceeds from this event benefit programs for teens at LACASA.



Cinderella’s Closet provides teens with a unique shopping experience and includes awareness information about issues that affect teens. Guests also receive self-esteem and self-empowerment messaging about how to enjoy their special night.



The formalwear featured during the boutique is donated by individuals and retail businesses from the community in support of providing special occasion attire for teens at an affordable price. LACASA Center also provides educational programs throughout Livingston County high schools to raise awareness about issues impacting teens, including identifying controlling behaviors and establishing healthy relationships.



Cinderella’s Closet opens at the LACASA Collection on Saturday, September 16th and runs through Saturday, September 23rd. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.



Additionally, those who would benefit from a less sensory-stimulating shopping experience will have two opportunities to shop in a quiet and calmer space on Friday, September 15th from 3 to 6pm and on Wednesday, September 20th all day.



People who are interested in donating formalwear for Cinderella’s Closet—now or throughout the year—can contact Snedicor’s Green Earth Cleaners at www.snedicors.com/donations/. Snedicor’s generously provides donation pickups and cleaning of formalwear for LACASA’s prom and homecoming boutiques.



Cinderella’s Closet is for high school teens only, and shoppers will be asked to show student IDs upon purchase.



More information is available in the provided link.