Dates Set For Opening Of Cinderella's Closet

September 8, 2019

Affordable prom dresses are once again being made available to high school students in Livingston County.



High school girls looking for affordable homecoming dresses can shop at LACASA Center’s Cinderella’s Closet, which opens on Thursday, September 19th and runs for two consecutive weekends. The eco-friendly shopping experience offers high school girls a chance to buy party dresses and gowns at vintage prices while helping charity. All dresses are $25 and proceeds stay local to help abuse victims at LACASA Center.



Beginning September 19th, Cinderella’s Closet will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 3 to 8pm and on Saturdays from 11am to 4pm. Dates for the boutique are September 19th, 20th and 21st, and September 26th, 27th and 28th. Event organizers say Cinderella’s Closet raises awareness about self-esteem, self-respect and positive dating relationships. Cinderella’s Closet refreshes its look each season and works to provide a comfortable atmosphere for girls to shop for their dream dress.



Shopping is reserved for students only, and they will be asked to present school IDs at check out. Dress scholarships are available, and shoppers may discreetly ask the attendant at the cashier counter for scholarship information. The boutique is held at Snedicor’s Green Earth Cleaners on West Grand River Avenue in Brighton.



Funds raised from the boutique help support vulnerable children and adults from Livingston County who are victims of abuse and interpersonal violence. More information about the boutique can be found at the link below.