LACASA Takes Pinwheel Campaign Online

April 6, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and while in-person events have been cancelled, LACASA is still working to keep kids safe.



LACASA Center’s Child Abuse Prevention, or CAP, Council is taking their message online this year, due to the ongoing battle against coronavirus. Normally, each April, LACASA holds a community event where residents, businesses, and advocates for child safety plant blue pinwheel gardens across the county. The pinwheels serve as a reminder that every child deserves a safe, secure childhood.



While that’s not happening this year, CAP Council Coordinator Holly Naylor says their prevention message is too important to be put on hold for any reason. LACASA will be featuring CAP Month-related content online and through social media this month to help people, as Naylor says, “work together even while staying apart.” Check online to find information on local resources, ideas for supporting each other during social isolation, and pictures of past pinwheel gardens.



LACASA reminds that child abuse prevention is not just an April-thing, but a year-long concern. For more information on their modified plans for the month, contact the CAP Council at capcouncil@lacasacenter.org. Or, alternatively, call them at 517-548-1350.