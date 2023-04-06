LACASA Hosts Annual "Plant A Pinwheel" Celebration

April 6, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An annual “Plant a Pinwheel Celebration” kicked off Child Abuse Prevention Month in Livingston County.



The annual event is hosted by the LACASA's Child Abuse Prevention or CAP Council and was held at the Howell Carnegie District Library Wednesday afternoon. It recognizes April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month and helps raise awareness locally.



The event featured speakers, singing performances, and award presentations before the planting of pinwheels outside.



President & CEO Bobette Schrandt told WHMI's Ken Rogulski that in Livingston County, LACASA is investigating around 59 child abuse cases per month. She noted they had 708 investigations in one year - which is a large amount for a community of this size. Schrandt stressed that child abuse exists and is prevalent – adding it may also be under-reported but those are the numbers they know. Schrandt said they are very proud of the work LACASA is doing with the community to combat a horrible thing for the most vulnerable population - children who can’t speak for themselves.



Schrandt said an educated community knows what to do and how report child abuse – stating people should always air on the side of safety and report it if they suspect something but then let the professionals do their job.

Area residents and businesses are encouraged to display pinwheels to show their support for child abuse prevention. Pinwheel garden kits, signs, and awareness items are available by contacting LACASA at 517-548-1350.

Also at the event, the 2023 Champion for Children award recipients were announced.



The Champion for Children award is a joint effort between the CAP Council and Great Start Livingston to recognize outstanding individuals who devote significant time and energy to helping children in Livingston County.



This year, two Champion for Children awards were presented. Nicole and Clyde Aikens received the award in appreciation for the life-changing impact they have had on the children in their care. In addition, Carla Sharp was recognized for her impact over many years as she helped children and families embrace early literacy, access quality care, and build foundational relationships.



More information about the awards is available in the attached release.