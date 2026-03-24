LACASA Appoints Tom Egan As Chief Advancement Officer

March 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





LACASA announced the appointment of Tom Egan as the organization’s Chief Advancement Officer.



It’s a newly created leadership position “bringing together development and communications to expand philanthropic support and deepen community engagement”.



In the role; Egan will integrate fundraising, donor relations, marketing, communications, events, and community partnerships to support the organization’s mission of providing help, hope, and healing to victims of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence.



LACASA President & CEO Bobette Schrandt says “Tom brings both strategic expertise and a deep commitment to the human side of philanthropy. His ability to build authentic relationships engage people with our mission will strengthen our capacity to serve survivors and grow the impact of our work.”



Egan comes to LACASA with more than 15 years of experience in non-profit and higher education organizations. He is known for building cultures of generosity rooted in trust and authentic human connection.



Egan said “LACASA’s mission resonates deeply with my belief that communities thrive when people come together to support healing and safety for all. I’m honored to join this team and to help expand the circles of support around LACASA’s life-changing work.”



Prior to joining LACASA, Egan served as Director of Development at Cleary University – “where he created the institution’s first comprehensive advancement strategy, aligning major gifts, grants, alumni engagement, events, and storytelling into a cohesive system”.



Earlier in his career he served as Director of Strategic Partnerships at Kinexus Youth Solutions, where he expanded education and workforce partnerships for vulnerable youth. He also managed a major gift portfolio at Western Michigan University, securing multiple transformational investments. Egan holds a Master of Education in Counseling and continues to teach leadership and philosophy courses at Cleary University. Outside of work, he enjoys long-distance running, gardening, and kitesurfing.



Schrandt added “Tom understands that philanthropy is ultimately about people and possibility. As we continue expanding services and strengthening our programs, his leadership will help us connect more individuals, businesses, and partners to the life-changing impact they can make through LACASA.”