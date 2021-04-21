LACASA Names 2021 Champion For Children Award Winner

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





LACASA has named their 2021 Champion for Children award winner.



Sandra Parker of Pinckney was named this year’s awardee during LACASA’s Child Abuse Prevention Council’s virtual “Plant a Pinwheel Celebration.” Parker was named the Champion for Children in honor of her personal, professional, and community-wide work supporting and empowering children in Livingston County. She and her husband are licensed foster parents who have taken children-in-need into their home as well as providing respite for stressed children and families.



Parker runs groups within Pinckney schools that cover topics like anxiety, depression and substance abuse.



She was nominated by several coworkers and colleagues from her job at Karen Bergbower and Associates. According to a release from LACASA, her nomination stood out above others, as it conveyed Parker’s ability to see goodness underneath and tenacity in reaching out to children. Her sense of humor and patience is known to come through to students who can’t help but trust her.



Parker additionally is active in Family Life Ministries at her church in Pinckney and is part of the Livingston Council for Youth and the Pinckney Community Youth Development Initiative.



Holly Naylor, LACASA’s Director of Family Prevention and Education said Parker works with and supports youth in every aspect of her life and the entire community is better off because of it.