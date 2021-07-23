LACASA Center Receives Purple Ribbon Award For GLOW Campaign

July 23, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local non-profit that provides services for victims and survivors of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault has received an award for an annual awareness campaign.



LACASA Center has been named a 2021 Purple Ribbon Award Honoree in the Outstanding Awareness Campaign category by Theresa’s Fund and DomesticShelters.org. The 2020 GLOW campaign was developed for LACASA’s Community Education Department to increase local awareness and support for abuse victims and survivors in Livingston County throughout October, which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.



Purple Ribbon Awards recognize the “heroes serving victims and survivors of domestic violence.” Theresa’s Fund and DomesticShelters.org work in tandem to provide comprehensive domestic violence resources in the U.S. and Canada for people experiencing and working to end domestic violence.



LACASA’s GLOW campaign messaging was created by the agency’s Chief Communications Officer Robin L. O’Grady and campaign graphics were developed by Graphic Designer Sally Strand. O’Grady said they’re grateful to the national selection committee for recognizing the agency’s work to foster community awareness about abuse. She added the community enthusiastically supported LACASA’s 2020 GLOW campaign last October by shining purple lights and displaying GLOW lawn signs throughout downtowns and neighborhoods.



This fall, LACASA will hold a GLOW Gathering on October 1st from 7-8pm at the Brighton Millpond & Amphitheater. The community is invited to attend the free awareness event and to further light up Livingston County in purple this October by displaying GLOW lawn signs and purple lights along home fronts and business fronts.



More information about LACASA’s annual GLOW campaign and how to acquire signs and lights is available through the link.