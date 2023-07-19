LACASA Center In Need Of Pillow Donations For Clients

July 19, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local non-profit is asking for some community support to provide comfort for the clients it serves.



The LACASA Center’s Crisis Shelter and Transitional Housing units are in need of new, standard size pillows.



The locally-based non-profit provides all services under one roof for victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual violence. The Center depends on individual donations from the community to provide critical resources for abuse victims, survivors, and their families.



Officials say there is an immediate need for pillows but also an ongoing one. Health regulations require that all bedding they provide for their residents be new. The bedding that clients receive when they stay is given to them when they leave the facilities. Officials say that way, they have the bedding essentials they need when they make a fresh start in a permanent place of their own.



Pillows donations can be dropped off at LACACA Center Monday through Friday from 9:30am to 4:30pm. Pillows can also be ordered through LACASA’s Amazon Wish List to be delivered directly to the Center. That link is provided.