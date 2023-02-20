LACASA Center Of Howell Receives $20k Grant

February 20, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



LACASA Center of Howell is the recipient of a $20,000 grant from the Mary Kay Ash Foundation.



The grant contribution will directly benefit local domestic violence victims and survivors who are living in LACASA’s Crisis Shelter or Transitional Supportive Housing Units.



Mary Kay beauty consultant Donna Fox-Davis presented the award to LACASA President & CEO Bobette Schrandt, LACASA Board of Directors member Mike Murphy, LACASAQ Board of Directors Chair Patricia Claffey, and LACASA Chief Development Officer Gerie Greenspan.



“LACASA Center serves more than 5,000 victims, survivors and their families each year,” said Schrandt. “Support from the community—and from organizations like the Mary Kay Ash Foundation—helps empower victims and survivors as they heal from trauma and rebuild their lives.”



LACASA is an independent nonprofit agency that provides more than 35 critical services and programs under one roof for victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual violence. All services for victims and their families are provided at no charge.



The Mary Kay Ash Foundation is donating $1 million in grants this year to 50 domestic violence shelters across the country. To date, the Foundation’s total investment in its shelter grant program is $56 million.