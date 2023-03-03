LACASA Center Hosts Spring Parenting Classes

March 3, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The LACASA Center is offering two eight-week parenting programs this spring that are now open for registration.



The Nurturing Parenting series is designed for parents with young children up to age 11. There is also a Fathers Only series for dads, stepfathers, and male role models who want to build positive connections with the children in their lives.



In-person registration is now open for both programs at the LACASA Center in Howell, located at 2895 W Grand River Avenue, Howell MI 48843.



Nurturing Parenting will be held on Tuesdays from 6 – 8 p.m. from March 28 through May 16, 2023. The program supports parents of young children (newborn to 11), and focuses on teaching parents about empathy, appropriate expectations, and positive discipline.



A Fathers Only series will be held on Wednesdays from 6 – 8 p.m. and runs from April 5 to May 24, 2023. This series is designed to support fathers and male role models in navigating the challenges of parenting and establishing healthy family relationships.



Some scholarships are available; however, space is limited. More information can be found at the attached link.