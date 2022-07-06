LACASA Center's Garden Tour Weekend Set To Bloom

July 6, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A colorful weekend awaits as part of the LACASA Center’s 23rd Annual Garden Tour this Saturday and Sunday featuring lush landscapes and private gardens throughout Livingston County.



The annual charity event features eight one-of-a-kind gardens and two specialty stops, which organizers say offers attendees a wide variety of traditional and eclectic gardening experiences to tour. Tour hours are 9am to 4pm daily.



Guests are invited to roam the grounds at each garden and chat with homeowners about gardening tips and philosophies, as well as get ideas for creating garden spaces in different suburban, city and country settings. Bock’s Big Acre and the LACASA Collection - LACASA’s charity resale boutique - are the two non-traditional locations on the garden tour where guests will receive special shopping discounts.



All proceeds benefit abused children and victims of interpersonal violence from the local community.



LACASA Communications Director Jessica Bergum told WHMI they have a variety of gardens from Howell and Brighton to Pinckney, it’s a really great selection of rural and urban settings that can give everyone an idea of what they can do with their own gardens - depending on what their home allows for. She said there’s also a lot of variety and great ideas for people who might not have multiple acres to work and have small gardens at an apartment or condo.



Bergum added the Garden Tour Weekend is one of their longest-standing fundraisers and is very near and dear to their hearts, so they really appreciate everyone who comes out.



Additional offerings along the Garden Tour Weekend include the Blooming Raffle, Annual Quilt Raffle, Photo Safari Contest, and the Stargazer Scavenger Hunt. Tickets for each raffle can be purchased in advance at LACASA Collection or at a specified garden on tour days.



The scavenger hunt offers sleuthing guests some fun along the way while they search for garden clues. Winners are entered into a drawing for a chance to win a birdhouse handcrafted by Linda Bader of Bader Acres in Howell.



The photo safari is an opportunity for guests to snap a picture of themselves in a unique or beautiful landscape and post it on social media for a chance to win a LACASA Collection gift card.



Garden Tour Weekend tickets are $20 in advance at area business outlets or online through 5pm Friday, and $25 at garden entrances. Tickets can also be purchased online at through the provided link.