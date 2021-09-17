Registration Open For LACASA Center's Fall Parenting Class

September 17, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A virtual fall parenting class is now open for registration.



The LACASA Center’s Nurturing Parenting class begins in October and will be held in a virtual format. The Nurturing Parenting program is an eight-week course, designed specifically for parents of young children age newborn to 11, and focuses on teaching parents about empathy, appropriate expectations, and positive discipline.



Participants in the course learn about setting appropriate expectations, positive discipline, power, and independence, as well as parent/child roles.



LACASA officials say the award-winning, nationally recognized program is traditionally offered in an in-person setting. Due to social distancing regulations and COVID-19 restrictions, the course will be completely virtual.



Nurturing Parenting will be held on Tuesdays from 6 – 7:30pm through virtual Zoom conferencing and runs October 5th through November 23rd. The program fee is $100 for one parent, or $125 if both parents attend, and covers all class materials. Some scholarships are available.



Advance registration is required. To register, contact LACASA’s Parenting Education instructor at 517-548-1350 or email parenting@lacasacenter.org.