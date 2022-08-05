LACASA Center's Denim & Diamonds Fundraiser Set

August 5, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





The LACASA Center’s fall fundraiser is set.



Denim & Diamonds is scheduled for Saturday, September 17th, from 5 to 10pm at the Haggerty-Bearden Ranch in Howell.



The event is jeans-preferred with live musical entertainment, Wild West gambling and a variety of western-themed games and activities, followed by a grand finale fireworks display.



There will also be barbeque from Block Brewing, wine and beer, Silver Star Saloon and bourbon bar and other events.



Throughout the evening guests can purchase tickets to mine for a $6,500 diamond and other gems at the Cooper & Binkley Diamond Mine raffle, and also try their luck at casino games for the chance to win great prizes.



Event tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at Cooper & Binkley Jewelers in Brighton and in Howell at Howell Western Wear and the LACASA Collection Center.



Diamond Mine raffle tickets are $100 and only 100 tickets will be offered. Tickets can be purchased from now through noon on Friday, Sept. 16th at Cooper & Binkley Jewelers, Howell Western Wear and at the LACASA Collection Center.



The LACASA Center is an independent nonprofit that helps victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault. The organization also provides education and awareness programs to prevent abuse in the community.



A press release is attached.