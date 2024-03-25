LACASA Center Appoints New Chief Communications Officer

March 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The LACASA Center has appointed a new chief communications officer.



The locally based nonprofit provides help and hope for victims and survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence and has undergone a changing of the guard in its C-suite.



After serving more than 12 years as LACASA’s Chief Communications Officer, Robin L. O’Grady is retiring. LACASA has appointed Brighton resident Mona Shand to the role. Shand served on LACASA’s Board of Directors for several years and is said to bring a wealth of experience to the position.



Shand is the former Deputy Press Secretary for local Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, as well as an award-winning journalist and communications professional. Shand has worked in the areas of news, public relations and broadcast media as a reporter, correspondent, writer, producer, and news anchor, and was a candidate for the Michigan House of Representatives office in 2018. A resident of Brighton since 2007, Shand serves on the board of directors of the Livingston Diversity Council. She is actively involved in the community and volunteers for a variety of organizations, including serving on the ARC Livingston Holiday Fashion Show committee and as publicity coordinator for Brighton School of Ballet’s annual production of The Nutcracker.



O’Grady steps away from LACASA after a long career in journalism, public relations, advertising, marketing, and branding. Her work has earned numerous awards. A tenacious advocate for women and children, O’Grady has served as a member of several boards including as President of the National Organization for Women-Key West Chapter. She currently sits on the board of the Association for Women in Communications-Detroit Chapter. O’Grady has a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and Psychology. In 2021, O’Grady received a Rising Phoenix Award from the Intentional Living Collective in Ann Arbor for her advocacy work in social change and social justice.



LACASA President & CEO Bobette Schrandt said they’re grateful for the many contributions O’Grady has made to the agency over the years, noting she was instrumental in rebranding the organization back in 2012 and has continued to refine LACASA’s brand-building initiatives on local, regional and state levels.

Schrandt said they’re fortunate to have a wonderful successor in place and are excited about welcoming Shand to LACASA.



LACASA was established in 1981 and is the only agency of its kind in Michigan—and one of just a few in the nation—that provides all services under one roof for abuse victims and their families. This reduces trauma for victims and survivors as they work to rebuild their lives. It is LACASA’s belief that “safety has no price” and it provides all victim services at no charge.