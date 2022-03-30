LACASA Pinwheel Campaign Returns

March 30, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Pinwheels will be popping up in Livingston County next month as part of a child abuse prevention campaign.



The “Pinwheels for Prevention” campaign, which is hosted by LACASA Center’s CAP (Child Abuse Prevention) Council, will recognize April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Blue and silver pinwheels will be popping up throughout the area to inspire conversations and awareness. The pinwheel serves as a happy and carefree symbol, and a reminder that all children deserve a great childhood.



To start the campaign off, the CAP Council will celebrate Wear Blue Day on April 1st, on social media. Then, at noon on Wednesday, April 6th, the virtual “Plant a Pinwheel Celebration” will be held over Zoom. The event will feature guest speakers, children’s musical performances from students at Voyager Elementary School, and recognition of the 2022 Champion for Children award winner.



LACASA Director of Family Prevention and Education Holly Naylor, in a release, invites schools, businesses, organizations, and individuals to create indoor or outdoor pinwheel displays on the 6th.



Pinwheel garden kits and more to support the cause can be purchased by donation at the LACASA Collection resale boutique in Howell.



For more information, visit www.lacasacenter.org/pinwheels-for-prevention.

Contact the CAP Council by email at capcouncil@lacasacenter.org or by calling 517-548-1350