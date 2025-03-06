Deadline Nearing To Nominate "Champions For Children"

March 6, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The deadline is fast approaching for the public to nominate community members and organizations for the annual Champions for Children awards.



LACASA’s Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Council and Great Start Livingston are again inviting public nominations, which will be accepted through this Friday, March 7th.



The awards seek to honor those who go “above and beyond” to help children as part of Child Abuse Prevention month, and to recognize those whose positive impact is reflected in the lives of the children and families around them.



Great Start Livingston Coordinator Robin Schutz said "The Champion for Children Awards recognize local heroes who go the extra mile in their dedication to supporting and nurturing youth in the community. Everyone is encouraged to submit nominations for exceptional individuals or organizations who have made significant contributions to enhancing children's wellbeing."



A selection committee will review the nominees and choose this year's award recipients.



Those who nominate the selected Champions for Children will have the honor of presenting the award at the annual Plant a Pinwheel event in April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month.



Past awardees include educators, foster parents, coaches, child care providers, bus drivers, sports teams, libraries, and other outstanding community members/organizations.



CAP Council Coordinator Holly Naylor said “We are excited to celebrate the diverse ways people support children in our community, adding that being a stable, encouraging adult for a child experiencing turmoil, dropping off groceries to a family in need, or reaching out to parents who are struggling are all prevention efforts that can make a huge impact on a child’s life but often go unrecognized. We hope you will take the time to shine a light on those you know who support and strengthen children and families so that we can all thank them for their dedication”.



The 2025 Champion for Children awards will be given out on Wednesday, April 2nd at noon at the Howell Carnegie District Library, as part of the annual Plant a Pinwheel celebration.



To nominate a Champion for Children, fill out and submit a nomination form to the CAP Council at capcouncil@lacasacenter.org or call (517) 548-1350 for more information.