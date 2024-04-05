LACASA's 2024 Champions For Children Announced

April 5, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





LACASA Center’s Child Abuse Prevention or CAP Council and Great Start Livingston formally recognized the three winners of the 2024 Champion for Children award during a Wednesday ceremony at the Howell Carnegie Library.



This year’s individual winners are Howell Teacher Kristi Fowler and retired Livingston Educational Service Agency Administrator Sean LaRosa. The organizational award went to the public libraries of Livingston County.



April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Champion for Children award and ceremony seek to uplift and spotlight those outstanding individuals and organizations who make a significant positive difference in the lives of children in Livingston County.



LACASA’s Director of Family Prevention and Education Holly Naylor said “We know there are many people tirelessly supporting children in our communities, and most of that work goes unrecognized. The Champion for Children award is our way of shining a light on those who make our community a better place for kids, often without any expectation of recognition.”



Those who nominated the winners were invited to take part in the award ceremony at the CAP Council’s Plant a Pinwheel event marking the start of Child Abuse Prevention month.



Teacher Kristi Fowler of Northwest Elementary School in Howell was nominated by two parents whose children were in her class and described her as a true Champion for Children. Fowler has dedicated more than 20 years of her life to educating children in Howell, where, in addition to her teaching duties, she also leads the school’s Student Council and the “Girls on the Run” program. Fowler is known for organizing and supporting numerous fundraisers in and out of school, and for inspiring and empowering students to maximize their potential and discover their passions.



The second individual winner, Sean LaRosa, is a former teacher and principal who served as Assistant Superintendent for Early Learning at the Livingston Educational Service Agency for nine years. LaRosa, who was not able to attend the ceremony, was nominated by her coworkers who cited her dedication and passion to increasing learning outcomes and forging relationships between early childhood programs and K-12 systems in Livingston County. As a result of her efforts, more than 4,000 at-risk 3 to 5-year-olds entered kindergarten prepared and with a foundation for future success, according to her colleagues.



Finally, representatives from each of Livingston County’s six public libraries were on hand to receive the organizational Champion for Children award in honor of their dedication to ensuring all children are welcomed and encouraged to become lifelong learners. The libraries were saluted for their collective work teaching children valuable lessons in research and evaluation, promoting literacy and learning, and for being a critical community-supported asset.



The Champion for Children award presentation is held annually as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. Nominations for 2024 are closed, and more information for the 2025 Champion for Children nominations will be provided early next year.



The CAP Council is a program of LACASA and is a designated local council of Children Trust Michigan. CAP programs are funded, in part, by the Livingston County United Way.



The Great Start Collaborative of Livingston County is a partnership of early childhood experts, parents, and community organizations who work together to ensure Livingston County children are prepared to succeed in school and in life.



Photos:



Top - Representatives from Livingston County’s six public libraries accept the 2024 Champion for Children organizational award.



Middle - Northwest Elementary School Teacher Kristi Fowler (center) accepts the 2024 Champion for Children award, joined by the parents who nominated her.



Bottom - Sean LaRosa, photo courtesy of Michigan Department of Education.