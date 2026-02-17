Champions For Children Nominations Now Open For 2026

February 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Nominations are being sought of people making the community a safer, stronger, better place for children to grow and thrive.



LACASA Center’s CAP or Child Abuse Prevention Council and Great Start Livingston/Help Me Grow Livingston are now accepting nominations for the annual Champions for Children awards.



As a part of the National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, the awards recognize the individuals and organizations whose positive impact is reflected in the lives of the children and families around them.



Great Start Livingston/Help Me Grow Livingston Coordinator Robin Schutz said “Whether it’s a coach, a teacher, a mentor, or a nonprofit, we all know someone or some organization going the extra mile to support children. The Champions for Children Award seeks to recognize them and lift up their stories, so we encourage community members to nominate the individuals or organizations helping children grow, learn, and thrive.”



LACASA CAP Council Coordinator Holly Naylor “Child abuse prevention goes far beyond simply identifying and protecting kids in abusive homes. Being a stable, encouraging adult for children experiencing turmoil, offering a safe and welcoming environment for struggling children and families, and reaching out to support parents can make a huge impact on a child’s life but these efforts often go unrecognized. We invite you to shine a light on these advocates of children and families so that we can all thank them for their dedication.”



A selection committee will review all nominations and choose this year's award recipients.



The nominators of the winners will have the honor of presenting the award at the annual Plant a Pinwheel event on Wednesday, April 8th at noon at the Howell Carnegie District Library.



Schutz added “This special moment empowers the nominator to speak from the heart about how a Champion has impacted children's lives. Their stories bring the honorees’ impact to life and highlight the inspiring work they do every day, and we look forward to recognizing both the nominators and the recipients at our Plant a Pinwheel event.”



Nominations will be accepted through Monday, March 16th. To nominate an individual Champion for Children, visit the provided links.



LACASA’s CAP Council and Great Start Livingston/Help Me Grow Livingston strongly encourage anyone submitting a nomination to hold the time and day of the award presentation in case their nominee is selected as one of this year’s winners.



For any questions or to make a nomination via email, contact the CAP Council at capcouncil@lacasacenter.org or call (517) 548-1350 for more information.



About CAP Council:

The CAP Council is a program of LACASA and is a designated local council of Children Trust Michigan. CAP programs are funded, in part, by the Livingston County United Way.



About the Great Start Collaborative/Help Me Grow:

The Great Start Collaborative / Help Me Grow of Livingston County is a partnership of early childhood experts, parents and community organizations who work together to ensure Livingston County children are prepared to succeed in school and in life.