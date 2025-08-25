LACASA & The Arc Livingston Present "Natty" Film Premiere

August 25, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two local non-profits are partnering up for a film screening.



LACASA and The Arc Livingston will present the premiere screening of the documentary "Natty."



People have an opportunity to be part of the first public audience in the country to see what’s described as “a moving film about an issue impacting some of our most vulnerable community members”.



The film follows the life of Natalie Rose as she celebrates her 40th birthday surrounded by family and friends. “This powerful documentary takes the audience back in time to shed light on the abuse that Natalie, a disabled woman, faced while in the care of a trusted program, aiming to raise awareness of society's lack of safeguards for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families”.



The non-profits encourage community members to spend an hour with them to view the film, and discuss how the issue impacts the community.



Two showtimes are being offered on Thursday September 4th, at 3pm and 6pm. The screening takes place at LACASA’s new building at 1920 Tooley Road in Howell Township. There’s free admission, free parking, and free refreshments.



A link to RSVP is provided.