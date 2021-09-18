LACASA To Host 40th Anniversary "Electric Avenue: Retro 80's Party”

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local nonprofit will once again hold a western-themed fundraiser tonight to assist victims and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence but it’s also looking forward to a big retro anniversary celebration.



The LACASA Center will host its 40th anniversary gala and big celebration “Electric Avenue: Retro 80s Party” on Sunday, October 10th from 3 to 7pm at Waldenwoods Banquet & Conference Center in Howell.



President & CEO Bobette Schrandt tells WHMI the event will be held outdoors on the lake with tents set up and there will also be an “electric avenue” set up where people can walk along and see how LACASA has grown through the decades and also look back to what was happening in the 80’s. She says the event will feature music, dancing, food and an open bar – with attendees encouraged to come dressed in 80’s attire if they so choose.



New this year will be the presentation of six empowerment awards during the event to individuals and organizations from the community who have played a significant role in advocating for victims and survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault.



Award honorees are:



Sandra Pilgrim Lewis, recipient of the Lucy Diebolt LEGACY AWARD for the Prevention of Domestic Violence



Elizabeth Stahl, recipient of the Heide Clausnitzer GUIDING LIGHT AWARD for the Prevention of Child Abuse



Detective Curt Novara, recipient of the David Morse ON A MISSION AWARD for the Prevention of Sexual Assault



Kim Nace, recipient of the Bonnie Miller & Helen May HERO AWARD for Volunteerism



Chem-Trend, L.P., Livingston County COMMUNITY CHANGEMAKER AWARD



Lynette Dowler & DTE Energy Foundation, State of Michigan CHANGEMAKER AWARD



Tickets may be purchased online through the link or at LACASA’s resale boutique, The LACASA Collection off M-59 in the Kroger Plaza in Howell. The preferred RSVP date is October 1st.



All money raised from events stays local and helps LACASA’s cause to support victims of child abuse and interpersonal violence.