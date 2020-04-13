LACASA: Abuse Victims Need Critical Supplies, Basic Essentials

April 13, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A local non-profit that helps victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault says it is in need of critical supplies and basic essentials for its 24-hour facilities and client families.



Due to COVID-19 health precautions, the LACASA Center has temporarily ceased accepting drop-off donations of food and dry goods at their Howell facility. LACASA President & CEO Bobette Schrandt said the decision was not made lightly, but they felt the potential health risks for clients and staff far outweighed the benefits. LACASA provides around-the-clock services for abuse victims, including a Crisis Shelter and Safe Pet Place; Sexual Assault Response Center; 24-hour Helpline; Child Abuse Response Effort (CARE); and counseling/legal advocacy programs.



Schrandt says their doors never close to victims and survivors, which is why they’re reaching out to the community and asking for their virtual help in stocking their shelves with food supplies and basic essentials. LACASA has since developed an online giving portal where supporters can make donations virtually for items like diapers and baby formula, shelter pantry staples, pet care products, paper goods, and sanitizing supplies. Schrandt says they’re also assisting client families who live in their transitional housing units and utilize their parenting support services. In such uncertain times, she says it’s imperative they provide additional resources for parents to help alleviate family stress. All donation proceeds stay local. More information can be found through the web link.