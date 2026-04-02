LACASA Invites Community To Take Action During Child Abuse Prevention Month

April 2, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





LACASA is inviting the community to come together in recognition of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month - with a focus on building safe, supportive environments where every child can thrive.



Dedicated to providing hope and healing to survivors of interpersonal violence, LACASA will host a series of educational and engaging events throughout the month, all designed to empower individuals, families, and organizations to play a role in protecting children across Livingston County.



All are welcome to attend the annual Pinwheels for Prevention Celebration on Wednesday, April 8th at noon at the Howell Carnegie District Library.



Hosted by LACASA’s Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Council, the event will feature guest speakers, a performance from Voyager Elementary School’s choir, the presentation of the CAP Council’s 2026 Champions for Children awards, and the unveiling of a commissioned painting by local artist Susan Pominville.



LACASA Director of Family Prevention & Education Holly Naylor said “When individuals and organizations lead with compassion, empathy, and care, it strengthens the fabric of our community and gives children the support they need to thrive. By recognizing those who uplift and protect children, we inspire others to help create a safer, more nurturing environment for all.”



Throughout April, the CAP Council encourages community members to take simple, meaningful steps to support children and families:



-Be a friend to a parent. Check in, listen, and offer encouragement or a helping hand when needed.

-Be a friend to a child. Learn their name, show interest in their life, and help them feel seen and valued.

-Get involved. Volunteer your time with local programs that support children and families. Email Volunteering@lacasacenter.org to learn about volunteer opportunities at the agency.



Back by popular demand, the CAP Council will once again host its “Guess the Location” social media contest, featuring pop-up pinwheel displays at mystery locations throughout the county. Community members can follow along on LACASA’s Facebook and Instagram pages for a chance to participate.



In addition, LACASA will host a free training called “From Hurt to HOPE” on April 28th from 9am to 11am. The workshop focuses on the impact of positive childhood experiences on brain development and is part of a series LACASA offers both onsite at its Home for Good in Howell and on location for interested groups.



Naylor added “Preventing child abuse is a year-round responsibility. We’re committed to meeting people where they are, whether that’s in a workplace, classroom, or community group, to share tools and knowledge that can make a lasting difference.”



To register or to schedule a training for a business, organization, or group, contact the CAP Council at capcouncil@lacasacenter.org or call 517-548-1350.