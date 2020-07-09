30K Labor Day Race Cancelled In Milford

July 9, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





There will be no 20th running of the Milford Labor Day 30K this year.



After 19 years, the annual 18.6 mile race has been cancelled forever. However, unlike other cancelled events this year, it wasn’t coronavirus pandemic that is being cited as the main reason. Hometown Life reports that Milford Police Chief Tom Lindberg says because of significant safety concerns or runners in traffic, he would need at least 11 police officers to monitor the major intersections racers run through. However, that would be cost prohibitive due to 0the size of the department and the fact that he would need to pay those officers double-time during a holiday weekend.



Race organizer Doug Klingensmith disputed the race was inherently unsafe, comparing it to a Black Lives Matter march held last month that was supported by Chief Lindberg. Klingensmith also said race participants sign waivers in order to participate. However, Village Attorney Jennifer Elowsky said the waivers did not exempt the village from liability.



When Lindberg suggested the race could be run instead at Kensington or Island Lake parks, Klingensmith said it would be better to just end the race altogether, although the event’s Facebook page indicated there would still be a “celebration” at Bakers of Milford on September 5th.