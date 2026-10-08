Howell Man Arraigned For Allegedly Threatening Judge

October 8, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local man is facing felony charges for allegedly making threats against the life of a sitting circuit court judge.



31-year-old Kyle Fawaz of Howell was arraigned Wednesday in 53rd District Court.



Fawaz is charged with one count each of Making a Terroristic Threat, a 20-year felony, Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime, a 20-year felony, and Malicious Use of Telecommunications Services, a 6-month misdemeanor.



The Michigan Attorney General’s Office said in August, Fawaz allegedly sent several text messages to his probation officer in which he allegedly stated his intent to kill a specific judge; that he possessed large quantities of chemicals that could be used to make a bomb; and explaining how these components could be combined to such an effect.



The judge had presided over a prior criminal case in the 3rd Circuit Court concerning Kyle Fawaz.



Attorney General Dana Nessel said “Public servants, from judges to clerks to local officials and lawmakers, shouldn’t have to fear for their personal safety, or their very lives, for fulfilling their duties. Threats of this nature are unacceptable against anyone, though when they are made against an officer of the court for their service to public safety, it’s a crime not only against the victim but also the institutions that keep all our communities safe”.



In 2019, I established the Hate Crimes and Terrorism Unit in our office to handle, and I trust the Unit will effectively pursue justice in this case.”



The case is being prosecuted by the Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit, launched by Nessel in 2019 - as threats like these are becoming more common. The Unit has taken on high-profile cases, including dozens of cases involving threats against elected officials at all levels, both Democrats and Republicans alike, throughout the state, from lawmakers to sitting judges. The Attorney General is urging residents to report threats, suspicious activity, and acts of bias-motivated violence to local law enforcement and the Unit.



To place a report, please contact your local police department first and then the Department of Attorney General via email. The Department of Attorney General says it will ensure every credible tip reaches the appropriate investigative agency, will launch independent investigations when sufficient cause exists, and will offer departmental resources to assist law enforcement partners.



Photo: ChatGPT