Kubota-Bobcat Dealership Makes Move Into Hartland Twp.

June 3, 2019

The Beauchamp Landscape and Supply business in Hartland Township will be moving out as a Kubota-Bobcat dealership prepares to move in.



An application to establish the dealership at the commercial site, located on the east side of Old US-23, south of Bergin Road, recently came before the township’s Planning Commission. The approximately 3.09-acre site has been occupied by several businesses since 1991; however Beauchamp Landscape and Supply has operated at the site since 2000. Kubota-Bobcat plans to utilize the existing buildings and current site layout with only slight modifications for the sale and support for the business’s new and used compact equipment.



The plans previously came before the township’s Planning Commission; however the business had been proposed at a different location that officials felt was not consistent with their auto sales land use determination. Ryan Wurtzel, who runs the chain of family-owned Kubota-Bobcat dealers, later returned to the township with plans to instead move the business to Beauchamp’s current location. Township Planner Troy Langer says that made it easier for officials to approve plans, which they did unanimously.



The business will operate Monday through Friday from 7:30am to 5pm, with seasonal Saturday hours from 8am to noon. Daily UPS delivery and pickups are anticipated as well as five trucking deliveries per week and, as to traffic generation, besides employees coming and going, the dealership averages 15 to 20 customer visits per day. (DK)