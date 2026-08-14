Kroger's Plan for Fuel Station in Hartland Clears Planning Commission

August 14, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Township planners on Thursday gave the go-ahead for Kroger to build a fuel station near its current grocery store at the northwest corner of M-59 and Old U.S. 23.



It would be located off the driveway into the Shops at Waldenwoods, west of the Target entry on Highland Road.



“This journey started 12-13 years ago, so, it’s been a long time coming. We finally found the appropriate spot and the appropriate circumstances. God willing we’ll move forward,” said Matthew Pisco, representing Kroger Co. of Michigan.



The fuel station would serve as a convenience store with 12 total gas pumps, and additional parking, while employing up to six people. Though it would be separate from the existing Kroger grocery store parking lot, Pisco said it happens sometimes.



“Although it is not in the exact parking lot of the Kroger store, you don’t have to mount a trip into the street. You can take the road through the back. Enter through the back, which is the only way you can get into the fuel station. So, we’re not contributing to the M-59 traffic,” he said.



Planners praised Pisco and his team for a job well done on the final design.



“I know there was a lot work that went into that. And, where it says ‘meets requirements – yes,’ 95 percent were ‘yes,’ so that was a good job,” one member commented.



“It’s the through the cooperative relationship,” Pisco replied. “I wish every community could do this, where we bounce ideas off each other.”



The plan now goes to the full Hartland Township Board of Trustees for final approval.



More information is attached below in the Planning Commission's agenda packet.