Kroger Invests $28.5M in New Fenton Location

January 20, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Fenton & Linden Regional Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the opening of a new Kroger grocery store on Silver Parkway, calling it an exciting milestone for the area.



"It really adds energy to the community, bringing new jobs and career opportunities, and really gives residents another welcoming place to gather and shop locally," said Joy Scott, the Chamber's membership and events director.



"This $28.5 million investment shows confidence in Fenton as a growing, connected community, where businesses and residents thrive together."



Scott says Kroger completely revamped an 80-thousand square-foot retail space in the Fenton Village Marketplace, previously occupied by Family Farm & Home, and other businesses over the years.



It offers everything from a full-service bakery and deli, to a walk up or drive-thru pharmacy, and Kroger pickup service.



The grocery giant also presented $10,000 checks to both the City of Fenton to support local events and initiatives, and Fenton Area Public Schools to help students and educators.



"It's a meaningful reflection of Kroger's commitment to Michigan communities, and we're very proud to welcome them to Fenton and to our Chamber," Scott added.