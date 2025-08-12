Kristi Troy Named Howell's Interim City Manager

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The City of Howell has a new interim Manager.



Erv Suida, who served as City Manager since 2019, recently retired. Kristi Troy was confirmed during Monday’s City Council meeting.



Troy, the first woman to hold the position, will begin her duties immediately. These include overseeing the day-to-day operations of Howell, implementing policies and goals set by City Council and working with both staff and community members to ensure Howell “remains a thriving and welcoming place for all.”



A press release about her appointment said she has a “wealth of experience in municipal administration, finance, community engagement and strategic planning.”



The City Council will begin searching for a City Manager in the fall.



“Kristi Troy brings both passion and proven expertise to the role of city manager, having shown her capabilities as Howell’s planning administrator and during the past six months as deputy city manager.” Mayor of Howell Robert Ellis said. “Her vision for Howell aligns with our community’s values and aspirations to grow and inspire. I look forward to working closely with her during the final months of my tenure as mayor, as we continue to make Howell a wonderful place to live, work and visit.”



She has served as Howell’s planning and zoning administrator, coordinating building and zoning permits, site plan reviews and supporting planning commission meetings, since 2022. Troy was an “integral part” in the development of an Award-Winning Master Plan for the city. She was also instrumental in bringing in trade permits to the building department to make the city a “one-stop-shop,” according to the press release.



Before coming to Howell, Troy worked in Canton Twp., Ypsilanti Twp. and Ypsilanti Charter Twp. in a variety of municipal government roles.



Troy and her husband Mike have been married for 33 years. They have two daughters, Stephanie and Kaitlin, and two boxers, Maggie and Charlie. She loves spending time outside, all over the state, particularly golfing on the many courses in Michigan.



(photo credit: Kristi Troy/Brian Burch)