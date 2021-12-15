Livingston County Courts' Cox Awarded Certified Court Manager Status

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A Justice on the Michigan Supreme Court has recognized a local administrator for her professionalism in handling court duties.



Chief Deputy Livingston County Clerk Kristi Cox was recently honored by Justice Megan Cavanagh, who recently presided over a virtual ceremony to honor and recognize Cox and 46 other graduates of the National Center for State Courts Institute of Court Management. By completing the program, Cox has been awarded the status of Certified Court Manager (CCM).



In order to be certified as a CCM, Cox and other program participants were required to complete 6 courses that focused on accountability and court performance, caseflow and workflow management, budget and fiscal management, project management, purposes and responsibilities of the courts, and workforce management.



Cox has also achieved the status of a Certified Court Executive as well as being accepted as a Fellow into the Institute for Court Management.



Justice Cavanagh said, in a release, that she would like to extend her “gratitude to the graduates on the work ethic they’ve shown and the sense of professionalism and dedication to carrying out their responsibilities to the people of Michigan to the highest degree possible.”