Local Woman Brings Voice For Beauty Professionals To Lansing

November 5, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Thousands of workers in the beauty industry will now have a voice in Lansing thanks to the efforts of a Livingston County resident and business owner.



This week marked the formal launching of the Michigan Association of Beauty Professionals (MABP). The group was created last year, early in the pandemic by Howell resident, and K Bella Hair Studio and Spa in Brighton owner, Kristan Sayers.



An unofficial organization at the time, Sayers worked to unite cosmetologists, manicurists, estheticians, barbers, and other licensed professionals.



A release from the MABP states that the forced shutdowns endured by salons and barbershops last year highlighted the need for a formal association to advocate on behalf of industry professionals across the state. Michigan was the only state in which salons were fully closed when those businesses received the clearance to reopen with safety protocols in place in June of 2020.



Sayers said, “The events of the last year have shown us that Michigan’s beauty professionals need to work together to ensure our voices are heard. Our industry took a serious hit during the pandemic, and it’s critical that we have a say in decisions about our livelihoods in Lansing. The Michigan Association of Beauty Professionals will be that voice at the state Capitol.”



The MABP is led by a 9-member board with Sayers serving as President. They will work to influence public policy, industry regulation and promote the beauty industry. The association will include salon owners and managers, manufacturers, distributors, stylists/colorists, nail artists, estheticians, electrologists, permanent makeup artists, and barbers.