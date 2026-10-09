Incident Involving Marijuana Candy At Kreeger Elementary

October 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An investigation is underway after marijuana candy was possibly shared among some students at a Fowlerville elementary school.



An incident occurred Tuesday at Kreeger Elementary, which is the 3 to 5 building.



A letter went out to Kreeger families from Principal Jason Miller advising that on Tuesday, school administration became aware of a few students who may have received candy from another student that was believed to have contained THC.



The letter states the following:



“Please be assured this situation is being handled in strict accordance with our school district's disciplinary policies and code of conduct. We have been in contact with the families of the students involved and are working with the appropriate authorities. However, due to privacy laws, we cannot share specific details regarding this ongoing investigation.



We take matters involving controlled substances very seriously. Bringing any form of cannabis, THC, or look-alike edible products onto school grounds violates school policy and poses a significant safety risk to our student body.



We ask for your help in preventing future incidents by talking with your child tonight about the risks of look-alike edibles and the strict rules against bringing unauthorized items to school and the dangers of consuming unknown substances. Please remind your child to only eat snacks provided by their own home or the school cafeteria.



Many tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) edibles are manufactured to closely mimic popular commercial candy brands, chips, and cereal packaging. These look-alike products can easily be mistaken for regular snacks by children of all ages. Because these items look identical to everyday treats, students may unknowingly bring them to school or share them with peers.



For your reference, look-alike THC products often feature:



• Packaging that closely mirrors familiar brand logos but includes small warnings such as "THC," "Cannabis Infused," or a small exclamation point symbol inside a triangle.



• Explicit dosage information (e.g., "500mg") printed somewhere on the label.



• Altered brand names (e.g., subtle spelling changes of popular candies).



We appreciate your swift cooperation and support as we work together to keep Kreeger Elementary and our Fowlerville campus a safe place to learn. If you have any immediate concerns or questions, please contact me”.



Citing student privacy, district officials declined to provide additional information – stressing the investigation is ongoing and safety is priority.