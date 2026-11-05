Kowalski Sentenced In 2008 Double Homicide In Livingston County

November 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man will avoid further prison time in connection with a double homicide in Livingston County that happened back in 2008.



80-year-old Jerome Kowalski of Warren was sentenced Thursday to time already served in Livingston County Circuit Court by presiding Shiawassee County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Steward.



The sentencing was first reported by The Livingston Daily.



Kowalski pleaded no contest to two counts of open murder, potential life sentences, and two felony firearm counts - each a 2-year felony in 2025. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such during sentencing. Kowalski had been set for a re-trial before entering the pleas.



Kowalski was sentenced to life in prison for his 2013 conviction in the murders of his brother and sister-in-law in their Oceola Township home in 2008. However, that conviction was vacated in 2019 following the revelation that ex-Judge Theresa Brennan, who presided over the case, was having an inappropriate relationship with the lead prosecution witness, former State Police Detective Sean Furlong.



There was a lengthy legal battle over whether and how the defense could present an expert witness on the issue of false confessions. One of the issues that Kowalski’s defense had with the first trial was Brennan’s refusal to allow such testimony. Kowalski originally confessed to the murders, but quickly recanted, saying he had been in the throes of alcohol withdrawal and succumbed to pressure tactics by Furlong. Kowalski has maintained his innocence over the years.



Kowalski served 13 years and 8 months of incarceration from his arrest to the date he was released on bond in 2022. He was released pending the re-trial as he is elderly and has long been in ill physical health.



Kowalski previously appeared for a hearing to determine whether he would be found guilty of First-Degree Murder or Second-Degree Murder under a Cobbs agreement between Kowalski and the Court. Under a Cobbs agreement, a judge will preview a sentence before a plea, based on the case. It allows plea withdrawal if the actual sentence differs.



The Daily reports Judge Stewart determined there wasn’t enough evidence to warrant first-degree convictions and opted for 2nd Degree, to which Kowalski was sentenced for time served.



A request for comment was placed with Kowalski’s attorney.