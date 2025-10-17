Kowalski Enters Plea in 2008 Double Homicide In Livingston County

October 17, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man has entered a plea in connection with a double homicide in Livingston County that happened back in 2008.



79-year-old Jerome Kowalski of Warren pleaded no contest to two counts of open murder, potential life sentences, and two felony firearm counts - each a 2-year felony. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such during sentencing. Kowalski was set for a re-trial this month in Livingston County Circuit Court, with Shiawassee County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart presiding.



The deal was announced Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. She said “Senseless violence tears at the fabric of our communities and forever changes the lives of those affected. My office remains committed to pursuing justice and holding offenders accountable.”



Kowalski was sentenced to life in prison for his 2013 conviction in the murders of his brother and sister-in-law in their Oceola Township home in 2008. However, that conviction was vacated in 2019 following the revelation that ex-Judge Theresa Brennan, who presided over the case, was having an inappropriate relationship with the lead prosecution witness, former State Police Detective Sean Furlong.



There was a lengthy legal battle over whether and how the defense could present an expert witness on the issue of false confessions. One of the issues that Kowalski’s defense had with the first trial was Brennan’s refusal to allow such testimony. Kowalski originally confessed to the murders, but quickly recanted, saying he had been in the throes of alcohol withdrawal and succumbed to pressure tactics by Furlong.



Kowalski served 13 years and 8 months’ incarceration from his arrest to the date he was released on bond in 2022. He was released pending the re-trial as he is elderly and was in ill physical health.



A release states “Kowalski will next appear for a degree hearing to determine whether he will be found guilty of First-Degree Murder or Second-Degree Murder. The plea was the product of a Cobbs agreement between Kowalski and the Court. The Department of Attorney General objected to this agreement and will continue to pursue a just outcome in this case”.



Under a Cobbs agreement, a judge will preview a sentence before a plea, based on the case. It allows plea withdrawal if the actual sentence differs.



A degree hearing date is pending.