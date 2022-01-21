Kowalski Bond Set As He Awaits Retrial

January 21, 2022

By Jon King and Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Bond has been set for a man formerly convicted in a Livingston County double homicide.



75-year-old Jerome Kowalski has been jailed without bond since his arrest for the murder of his brother and sister-in-law in Oceola Township in 2008. Kowalski was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to life in prison. However, that conviction was vacated in 2019 after the revelation that the now ex-judge who presided over the case, Theresa Brennan, was involved in an inappropriate relationship with the lead prosecution witness, former State Police Detective Sean Furlong.



Kowalski’s retrial was scheduled to begin earlier this month, but Judge Matthew Stewart adjourned it due to the rising number of COVID cases, locally.



Last week, Kowalski’s attorneys, Mark Gatesman and Heather Nalley, filed a motion seeking that bond be set in an amount that would allow Kowalski to be released while a new trial date is scheduled. On Thursday, Judge Stewart granted that request. Stewart set a $50,000 cash bond with an alcohol monitor and GPS tether.



Gatesman told WHMI in an email that “this was a good day for Mr. Kowalski,” and that “it is with gratitude that he yearns to join his family, his two adult sons and four grandchildren.” Gatesman concluded, stating that Kowalski and the defense team look forward to their day in court.