Kowall Files To Run For Oakland County Executive

April 17, 2020

By Jon King





A one-time local lawmaker has thrown his hat into the ring for a county-wide post.



Former Republican State Senator Mike Kowall of White Lake has filed to run for Oakland County Executive. In making the announcement, Kowall extolled his experience as a small business owner, township supervisor and former member of both the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives. “Oakland County is the second largest county in the state of Michigan, so experience matters. Encouraging economic development, ensuring sound infrastructure and protecting the investment our citizens make through their tax dollars has to be the top priority” Kowall said. “My local experience, my experience in Lansing, my experience as a small business owner have prepared me for these very important tasks. I have the knowledge, I have the relationships, now I want the job.”



After term-limits ended his legislative career, Kowall became a member of former Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson’s economic development team. After Patterson died last August following a battle with pancreatic cancer, Democrat David Coulter was appointed to the position.



Kowall made his living as president of a family owned business, Accurate Woodworking, Inc. and says that while representing the citizens of his Oakland County district in the Legislature, he focused much of his efforts on pushing through pro-jobs legislation for southeast Michigan. He says his efforts to help the economy drove unemployment down in Michigan to its lowest rate in 18 years and created 500,000 jobs. “It has been my honor serving Oakland County residents in Lansing, and I look forward to working hard for the community in which I live in a different, more local way. I love Oakland County and can’t wait to serve my neighbors back home.”



Coulter and fellow Democrat Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner have both filed for Democratic primary in August while Kowall is the first Republican to file for the GOP nomination.