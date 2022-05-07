Man Arrested After Armed Robbery At Brighton Gas Station

May 7, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man who held up a local gas station at knife-point and fled on a bicycle was caught and is facing charges.



The Brighton City Police Department responded at around 7:30pm Thursday to the Marathon Gas station located at 8355 W Grand River for an armed robbery.



Police say the suspect entered the gas station and produced a knife while demanding cash. The teller gave an undetermined amount of cash to the suspect, who fled on a bicycle.



Officers arrived on scene shortly, as did the department’s K9. A track was started immediately and K9 Danko was able to track the suspect down behind the PetSmart located at 8537 West Grand River.



The suspect was taken into custody without incident.



Police say he admitted to robbing the gas station and stated the money was in his pocket. He was subsequently lodged in the Livingston County Jail.



Photo: Google Street View.