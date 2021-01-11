State Offering Free KN95 Masks

January 11, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The State of Michigan is making available free masks for Livingston County residents who need one.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is giving away 3.5 million face coverings as part of their Mask Up, Mask Right campaign. The state health department will be distributing KN95 masks to community organizations, including local health departments, local MDHSS offices, and Area Agency on Aging offices. KN95 masks are similar to, but should not be confused with, N95 masks that are intended for health care workers.



A release from the state dictates that masking up the correct way includes wearing one of three options of masks that provide stronger protection: three-layered washable face coverings, three-layered disposable masks, or the KN95 mask. They remind that masks should be secured over the nose and mouth snugly and without gaps.



MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said that wearing that the distribution of these effective masks will help more Michiganders limit the spread of COVID to save lives and get back to normal sooner.



To find a distribution site for KN95 masks, visit www.Michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan, or call the COVID-19 hotline at (888)535-6136.



Photo: Wikimedia Commons