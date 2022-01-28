State Distributing Millions Of Free KN95 Masks

January 28, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Following the federal government’s rollout of free N95 masks, the State of Michigan is making millions of KN95 masks available at no charge.



As the state continues to battle the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is distributing 10-million KN95 masks to help better protect residents from risk. Earlier this month, the CDC updated its mask guidance, directing residents away from loosely worn cloth masks towards the N95s and KN95s that offer better protection.



MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said, in a release, that wearing a mask is important in helping limit the spread of COVID, and particularly the more easily spread Omicron and Delta variants. She is urging residents to mask up to protect themselves, their loved ones, and the community.



The free masks provided by the MDHHS will be distributed by community organizations including local MDHHS offices, health departments, and Area Agency on Aging offices.



To learn more and to find a distribution site, visit www.Michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan.