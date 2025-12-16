Kiwanis Club Of Whitmore Lake Offering Free Christmas Trees

December 16, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The spirit of the holiday season is alive over in Northfield Township.



The Kiwanis Club of Whitmore Lake has offered their remaining Christmas trees for free.



The remaining Christmas trees were purchased by Planted, who donated them back to the community.



Officials say people can stop by and get a free tree while they last.



The self-serve lot is located at 9101 Main Street.



A limited number of stands are also available.



Organizers ask that people please “only take what you need”.