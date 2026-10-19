Kiwanis of Michigan Launching New Chapter in Howell

October 19, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Efforts are underway to revive a Kiwanis Club in Howell, which closed several years ago.



Organizer Susan Devon is with the Michigan District of Kiwanis. She and her husband recently moved back to the area, and are looking to breathe new life into a local chapter.



"It's a growing community. We joined the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, and we found out just how involved the businesses and people in the community are with community service," she told WHMI News. "We just feel this is a community-oriented city and a service organization like ours could also help out."



Devon says Kiwanis offers service leadership programs at the schools, if they are interested in having the club sponsor them. They include: K-Kids at the elementary level, Builders Club in middle schools, Key Club (International) in high schools, and Circle K (International) for college students. There's also Aktion Club, for adults with disabilities.



Teams of Kiwanians are in Howell this week to engage with community members and identify local needs regarding youth and children. An organizational meeting is planned 6 pm Thursday, October 22, at Cleary's Pub in downtown Howell.



"We did a little bit of a community survey to see if it could support another service organization, and we feel that it can," said Devon. "Now, we're getting to the time when we're going to try to do some recruiting for the new club."



Devon also has created a new Facebook page "HowellMIKiwanis," linked below, where anyone interested in joining can contact them.