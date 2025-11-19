Kiwanis Club Of South Lyon's Annual Christmas Tree Sale Returns

November 19, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A beloved, decades-long holiday tradition that brings the community together while raising funds for local programs returns this weekend.



The Kiwanis Club of South Lyon, a volunteer-led service organization with more than 85 years of history, recently announced the kickoff of its annual Christmas Tree Sale. For over 40 years, the beloved tradition has brought the community together while raising funds to support vital local programs.



The Christmas tree sale takes place in the South Lyon Historic Village at 300 Dorothy Street.



The Club’s Social Media Coordinator Rich Miller told WHMI they’ll be opening up a week early this year, this Saturday at 9am, and have over 300 Michigan grown trees. They’ll be sold every weekend, up until the trees are gone.



Miller said the lot is right off Pontiac Trail where the old Witch’s Hat train station is located and “you can’t miss it”.



Hours will be Fridays from 5 to 8pm, Saturdays from 9am to 6pm, and Sundays from 9am to 8pm. Miller said so long as the lights are on, they’re open. He noted if no one is there, they do have a QR code that people can scan and pay at the lot.



The Sunday after Thanksgiving will feature free photos with Santa Claus from 11am to 4pm.



Miller added they certainly welcome volunteers for the tree sale, as well as volunteers and new members year-round.



The Kiwanis tree lot is staffed entirely by volunteers and is said to embody the organization’s mission to make a positive impact - especially for children and youth.





All proceeds from the tree sales go directly back into the South Lyon community and funds help support programs such as:



-Dictionaries for every 3rd grader in the South Lyon Community Schools District



-The annual Senior Citizen Holiday Dinner on December 8th, serving over 300 meals at no cost to local seniors



-Scholarships for graduating students of South Lyon High School and South Lyon East High School



-Additional youth-centered and community-improvement initiatives throughout the year



-Annual Easter Egg Hunt of 15,000 eggs every year







Club President Chris Sarkella commented “The Christmas tree sale is more than a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of community spirit. This is a chance to see what a true community club can accomplish when people come together to support one another.”



The Kiwanis Club “invites residents, families, and supporters to visit the Historic Village tree lot, purchase a tree, and learn more about how Kiwanis is helping shape a stronger, brighter South Lyon area”.



Separately to put on the calendar – the Club will be carrying on the tradition of its Senior Holiday Dinner on Monday, December 8th from 5:30 to 7:30pm, with doors at 5, in the South Lyon High School Commons. The festive evening features a complimentary dinner, a magic show, and live holiday music. No RSVP is required.



More Information is available on the Club’s Facebook page. That link is provided.



Anyone wanting to get involved can contact Sarkella at sarkella@gmail.com or Rich at rmillersmco@gmail.com.