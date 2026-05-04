Kiwanis Club of Brighton Cancels Summer Concert, Car Show Series

May 4, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



After nearly 50 years of Sunday concerts and car shows, the Kiwanis Club of Brighton is forced to cancel all of this summer's events due to site logistics not known until this past January.



"Our location at the high school got questioned by the Pine Creek Homeowners Association, based on an agreement that was done in the 2011-2013 period when they were building a new stadium, that no activities outside the school could be done on Sundays at the athletic area," said the Club's Dennis Dimoff.



The Club was informed by Superintendent Matt Outlaw in January, having no previous knowledge of the agreement.



Dimoff said trying relocated would take months of public hearings on permit requests, so the Kiwanis Club reluctantly cancelled all events.



"We hope to get the concerts back up, if not this year, it will be next year. We're also looking at some opportunities of doing some fall and winter concerts indoors with the same bands."



The concert and car show series has raised over $350,000 for local service projects, scholarships, programs for Brighton schools both public and private, American flags on Main Street, funding the child life department at C. S. Mott Children’s hospital and Mill Pond Park improvements.



Before moving to the high school, the series was held at the Mill Pond Gazebo until the Main Street upgrades reduced seating and parking, on top of fees the City of Brighton was charging to close Main Street.



The concerts moved to Brighton High School in 2023.



"The public loved it. We can hold 250 cars in the parking lot," said Dimoff. "With the streetscape, it limited us down to about 50 cars. And it's (the high school) easy in-and-out for parking. That's why we enjoyed it, and look forward to hopefully having it back there."



More information is attached below.



Photos courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Brighton.