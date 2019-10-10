Warbirds Of Glory Museum Offering 3D CAD Program

October 10, 2019

A training course in computer assisted design, or CAD, will offer students the opportunity to learn more about aerospace manufacturing. The Kittyhawk Academy is a program of the Warbirds of Glory Museum, which aims to mentor youth in trade skills, workshop disciplines, and American values.



Starting this Saturday, and continuing each Saturday through November 2nd, they are offering SolidWorks CAD training, free of charge to community students ages 14 to 23. Adults are also welcome to attend for a small fee. Through the program, a CAD expert from the aerospace industry will teach students the basics of 3D CAD design. By the end of the course, students will be able to examine the factory blueprints of a WWII B-25 bomber and recreate them in CAD.



This event will take place each week at the Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce building from 9am until 3pm. For more information, or to enroll, visit www.kittyhawkacademy.org. (MK)