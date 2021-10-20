Kitchen Fire Temporarily Closes Hamburg Restaurant

October 20, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com



A kitchen fire forced the temporary closure of a Hamburg Township restaurant Tuesday.



The Hamburg Township Fire Department responded just before 8am to a reported building fire at the Hamburg Coney Island in Chilson Commons. On arrival, crews found smoke venting from the exhaust system and a working fire on the cooktop.







According to a Facebook post by the department, the damage was limited to the cooking appliance due to the functionality of the fire suppression system and the quick action of both Hamburg Fire and Police departments. No one was injured and it was expected the restaurant would only be closed for a short time.







Pictures courtesy of Livingston County Fire Buffs