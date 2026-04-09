Road Rehabilitation Projects Start Monday In City Of Brighton

April 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Brighton advises the Kissane Avenue and Devonshire Boulevard road rehabilitation projects are scheduled to being Monday, April 13th.





The tentative schedule for this work is as follows:



-April 13 – April 17 – Removal and Pouring of Concrete



-April 20 – April 25 – Milling of the Roadway, Land Grading, and Turf Restoration. * Work may occur on Saturday, April 26th, if needed.



-April 27 – May 1 – Roadway Paving



-May 4-May 8 – Coring and Concrete Pouring around Water Valves and Sewer Manholes.





The contractor will be working on both streets simultaneously.



Drivers are asked to follow posted detours.



All residents within the project area will be able to access their homes; however, some delays may occur.



For the safety of workers, pedestrians, and other drivers, the City asks that motorists stay alert and drive carefully.



Contact dps@brightoncity.org or 810.225.8001 for questions or concerns.



To view details and stay up to date on the progress of the work, visit the provided link.



Those interested can also download the City’s app, MyBrightonMI, to register to receive updates by scanning the QR Code in the attached press release. Maps detailing the location of the work are also included.