Kirk Gibson Center for Parkinson’s Wellness Officially Opens

October 6, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Kirk Gibson Foundation on Monday proudly hosted the official grand opening ribbon cutting celebration for The Kirk Gibson Center for Parkinson’s Wellness, a first-of-its-kind in Michigan.



Located at 31440 Northwestern Highway in Farmington Hills, MI, the Center is a world-class facility providing a supportive community where those impacted with Parkinson's can access a wide range of activity-based and educational programs, completely free of charge.



According to a release, the Kirk Gibson Center for Parkinson's Wellness began construction in March 2025 and was transformed from an office building for an automotive organization to the state’s only standalone wellness center focused on Parkinson's.



The 32,000-square-foot facility spans two levels, each offering distinct programs that focus on movement and cognitive therapy. The Center also houses the headquarters for the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s, who moved their offices into the Center to further provide combined team support.



The Center is strategically and intentionally located within a 30-minute driving radius from 70 percent of the Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties, providing access to an estimated 8,000 living with Parkinson’s in Metro Detroit.



The Center anticipates as many as 70,000 visits annually and in its first month of full operations, will offer approximately 75 hours of weekly programming, providing much needed physical, emotional, and social support to those living with the disease and their caregivers.



Since initially announcing the Center was opening back in 2024, nearly 900 individuals have already registered, with more than 300 members onboarded and over 200 now actively participating in classes.



Guided by a “Movement Matters” concept, the barrier-free interior features a large gathering hall with an overhead 360-degree oval walk/run track; a gym for strength and cardio; a boxing therapy zone; various rooms dedicated to targeted exercises such as yoga, tai chi, Pilates, and dance; general fitness areas, as well as a full multi-purpose gym.



The center offers formal and informal therapy programs, such as table tennis, ping pong, and foosball, as well as dedicated rooms for speech, music, and art therapies; classrooms for fall and kitchen safety, nutrition, and wellness; private counseling spaces; a community lounge; and supporting amenities. Programming is free and focuses on exercise, learning, and social connection.



The Center’s core programing is a series of activity-based programs, most of which were developed by InMotion, a Cleveland based leader in evidence-based programs tailored for people with Parkinson’s. Using over 10 years of experience, InMotion has been a vital partner in developing the programs, systems and culture of the Center.



Through leveraging the InMotion ApproachTM, the Center will provide an integrated, holistic system of wellness programs designed to counteract the symptoms of the disease and to improve the quality of life of those people living with the disease in Michigan.



Another key feature of the Center's approach to programming will be its direct collaboration with the Michigan Parkinson Foundation to provide educational and support services. For over 40 years, MPF has been a pillar in the fight against Parkinson’s providing care, support, respite, and education throughout Michigan and will bring this experience and expertise to the services offered at the Center.



Together, MPF and the Center will offer Parkinson’s Disease 101 classes, programs for those with late-stage PD, wellness workshops, book clubs and support groups that are geared toward those with PD and care partners, and much more.



EPIC Fitness Group, a Planet Fitness franchise division, generously donated a range of cardio and strength equipment, including treadmills, recumbent bikes, resistance machines, and free weights.



“The opening of this Parkinson’s Center is more than just a building, it’s a center of hope and provides a sense of community for everyone in the battle with Parkinson's", said Kirk Gibson, Founder of the Kirk Gibson Foundation and Kirk Gibson Center for Parkinson's Wellness. "This has been part of my mission, and I am honored to be able to open the doors and welcome everyone to our center where they can empower each other in a place filled with comfort and support".



The opening of the Center has been made possible by Gibson and his foundation who have been fundraising with the goal of opening a wellness center. This milestone was made possible by a lead gift from Mrs. Marian Ilitch and ongoing contributions from generous donors.



For more information about The Kirk Gibson Center for Parkinson's Wellness, becoming a member or volunteer or to support the mission, visit the link below.