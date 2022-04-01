Limestone Resurfacing Project Planned On King Road

April 1, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road in Genoa Township will see some needed improvements.



At the board’s last meeting, a project agreement with the Livingston County Road Commission was approved for limestone resurfacing on King Road, from the end of the pavement to Richardson Road.



There will be about a mile and a half of improvement, from roughly Oak Pointe and then around the curve to Richardson Road. It was stated the work is standard and what the township has been doing over the last few years to get dirt roads in better shape.



Supervisor Bill Rogers commented that they’re well underway to having a pretty substantial PASER or pavement rating for all of their roads. He applauded the manager and the board, noting again that the township does not have any road millage but is not “breaking the bank” and still accomplishing what they need to accomplish.



The total cost of the project agreement was $140,000.



The work will be done this construction season, along with a number of other road projects that are scheduled to take place throughout the township this year and next.



Photo: Google Street View.